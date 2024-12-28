Auch für Fahrradfahrer gilt: Rot ist Rot

Am 27. Dezember 2024 gegen 22:30 Uhr ereignete sich ein Verkehrsunfall in Würzburg. Eine Autofahrerin war auf der Rottendorfer Straße in Richtung Rennweg unterwegs und bog anschließend nach links auf den Friedrich-Ebert-Ring ab. Zeitgleich überquerte ein Fahrradfahrer die Fußgängerampel, obwohl diese für ihn Rot zeigte. Es kam zum Zusammenstoß.

Der Fahrradfahrer stürzte, richtete sich jedoch auf und gab an, unverletzt zu sein. Anschließend entfernte er sich unerlaubt von der Unfallstelle. Am Pkw der Geschädigten entstand ein Sachschaden in Höhe von etwa 4.000 Euro.

Die Polizeiinspektion Würzburg-Stadt bittet unter der Telefonnummer 0931/457-2210 um Hinweise zum flüchtigen Unfallverursacher.