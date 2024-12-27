Auto IU

Mann steht auf große Messer, die er aber nicht mitführen darf

Mann steht auf große Messer, die er aber nicht mitführen darf
GEROLZHOFEN – Verstoß gegen das Waffengesetz bei Verkehrskontrolle festgestellt

Im Rahmen einer Verkehrskontrolle des allgemeinen Streifendienstes wurde bei einem 69-jährigen Mann im Kofferraum seines Fahrzeugs ein verbotenes Einhandmesser entdeckt. Während der Mann zunächst Warndreieck und Verbandskasten vorzeigte, stieß die Polizei zudem auf ein in der Fahrgastzelle bereitgelegtes Reizgasspray und ein Jagdmesser.

Besonders ein Einhandmesser, das laut Polizei zur Selbstverteidigung im Kofferraum postiert war, führte zu einer Anzeige wegen Verstoßes gegen das Waffengesetz. Die Ermittlungen wurden eingeleitet.

