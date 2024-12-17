Auto IU

Öffnungszeiten der Stadtverwaltung Bad Kissingen während der Weihnachtsferien

17. Dezember 2024Letztes Update 17. Dezember 2024
Öffnungszeiten der Stadtverwaltung Bad Kissingen während der Weihnachtsferien
BAD KISSINGEN – Während der Weihnachtsferien ist die Stadtverwaltung mit ihren Einrichtungen wie folgt geöffnet:

Einrichtung Geöffnet Geschlossen
Rathaus reguläre Öffnungszeiten 24.12., 31.12. und an den Feiertagen
Wertstoffhof reguläre Öffnungszeiten 24.12., 31.12. und an den Feiertagen
Stadtarchiv 23.12. – 06.01.2025
Jugend- und Kulturzentrum 16.12. – 06.01.2025
Musikschule 23.12. – 06.01.2025
Volkshochschule 23.12. – 06.01.2025
Stadtbücherei 23.12. – 06.01.2025
Museum Obere Saline reguläre Öffnungszeiten (Mi – So) Mo und Di geschlossen, auch am 24. und 31.12.2024
Wild-Park Klaushof reguläre Öffnungszeiten

